Bristol

Bristol stab death: Man charged with murder

  • 30 October 2019
Bishport Avenue, Bristol
Image caption Police were called to a property in the Hartcliffe area of Bristol

A man has been charged with murdering a man who was stabbed to death at a property in Bristol.

Mark Millett, 39, died at around 16:00 BST on Saturday in Bishport Avenue in Hartcliffe.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and a post-mortem examination found he died of a single stab wound to the chest.

Daniel Kevin Millett, 45, of Bishopsworth, has been charged with murder and is due to appear before magistrates later.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites