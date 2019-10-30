Bristol stab death: Man charged with murder
- 30 October 2019
A man has been charged with murdering a man who was stabbed to death at a property in Bristol.
Mark Millett, 39, died at around 16:00 BST on Saturday in Bishport Avenue in Hartcliffe.
He was pronounced dead at the scene and a post-mortem examination found he died of a single stab wound to the chest.
Daniel Kevin Millett, 45, of Bishopsworth, has been charged with murder and is due to appear before magistrates later.