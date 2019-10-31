Image copyright Steve Lazarides Image caption The photographs were taken by Banksy's former agent and photographer

Photographs apparently showing elusive street artist Banksy at work have been published.

The behind-the-scenes images apparently capture Banksy in action, creating several famous works of art at various locations - although none of them show his face.

They were taken by his former agent and photographer, Steve Lazarides, who worked with him for over a decade.

The graffiti artist's identity has never been publicly revealed.

Image copyright Steve Lazarides Image caption Steve Lazarides worked with Banksy for 11 years but said he hated the art world and only became part of it because of the elusive artist

Mr Lazarides said he worked with Banksy "for 11 glorious years, during which time we broke every rule in the rule book, along with a fair few laws".

"I hate the art world. I only became part of it because Banksy catapulted the movement into the stratosphere," he said.

"It was a ride - however, I'm glad I'm out of it and about to enter the next ride."

Mr Lazarides hails from Banksy's reputed home city of Bristol, and was commissioned to create the artist's portrait in 1997, which led to their 11-year partnership.

He worked as Banksy's agent, photographer, driver, and gallerist.

The photographs of Banksy at work, along with shots of some of his street art, are published in a new book by Mr Lazarides - Banksy Captured.

Image copyright Steve Lazarides Image caption Banksy's identity has never been publicly revealed

Image copyright Steve Lazarides Image caption Banksy's works have popped up on walls around the UK