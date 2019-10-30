Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Tyreece Ancel was jailed for seven years at Bristol Crown Court

A teenager who filmed himself stealing motorbikes and cars and posted videos online of himself joyriding in them has been jailed.

Tyreece Ancel admitted multiple motorbike and vehicle theft-related offences.

Police said the 18-year-old committed 33 related offences across Bristol between 2016 and 2019.

Ancel, of Danby Street in Stoke Gifford, Bristol, was jailed for seven years at Bristol Crown Court.

Avon and Somerset Police said he was arrested on 28 June on suspicion of theft of a motorbike.

A search of the property where he was living revealed a "high value" mountain bike later found to have been stolen in a burglary.

Officers also seized evidence in which Ancel documented himself committing a number of the offences he was charged with.

PC Kevin Webb said: "We are delighted that such a serial offender is off the streets of Bristol.

"We understand Ancel was a key part of a criminal group responsible for many of these crimes and our message to his associates or anyone considering committing similar offences is clear, this will not be tolerated and we will use all resources available to us to apprehend criminals."

Ancel pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal, conspiracy to burgle, burglary and six counts of six driving while disqualified.