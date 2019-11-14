Image caption Graham Ward was studying business and management

A final year university student who died after contracting meningococcal meningitis has been named.

Graham Ward was studying business and management at Bath Spa University when he died suddenly after being admitted to hospital at the weekend.

He had been vaccinated but it would not have protected him from the group B strain he contracted.

Public Health England (PHE) is working to prevent further spread of the infection.

"Everyone is deeply saddened by the sudden death of Graham Ward from group B meningococcal meningitis," a university spokesman said.

"Graham was in his final year of a business and management degree and had a bright future ahead of him.

"Our heartfelt sympathy and sincere condolences are with Graham's loved ones. This is a terribly sad time for everyone who knew Graham and for the university as a whole."

In an email sent earlier this week to students, Vice-Chancellor Prof Sue Rigby said she was not aware of any other probable cases.

PHE said antibiotics have been arranged for people who came into close contact with Mr Ward and information has been provided to remind students and staff of the signs and symptoms of infection.

Dr Toyin Ejidokun, from PHE, said there is "no need for a wider group to take antibiotics".

"The best advice for students is to ensure they are up to date with their vaccinations."

Meningitis is usually caused by viruses or bacteria, with the viral type being the most common.

Most people make a full recovery from the viral form, while the bacterial form needs urgent medical treatment.

Government advice issued to university students highlights the signs and symptoms they should be aware of, including suffering from a stiff neck, fever, headache and vomiting.