Image copyright Avon & Somerset Police Image caption Mr Ahmed died from his injuries three weeks after he was found

A murder investigation has been launched after a man found with serious injuries died in hospital.

Dego Ahmed, 39, from Bristol, was found with head and neck injuries at a property in Stapleton Road on 22 October. He has since died.

Six men have been arrested and Aden Mohamoud, 42, of Stapleton Road, Easton, has been charged with wounding.

He is due to appear at Bristol Crown Court on 25 November. Two other men have been released on bail.

No action was taken against three others.

Mr Ahmed's family described him as "kind and helpful".

Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Ahmed was found at a property on the corner of Stapleton Road and Clare Road

"He would never hurt anybody and if he saw trouble he would be the one to try and stop it," a statement added.

"He has three children who have now been left without their father."

Avon and Somerset Police has appealed for anyone who saw a disorder at the junction of Stapleton Road and Clare Road on 22 October, where Mr Ahmed was found, to come forward.