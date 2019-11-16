Tory candidate Jack Lopresti told to take school off leaflet
- 16 November 2019
The Conservative candidate for Filton and Bradley Stoke has been told to remove a photograph of an infant school on his election material.
Christ Church C of E Infant School said it had "not given permission to be included" on a leaflet distributed by Jack Lopresti.
The school said we "cannot and do not affiliate or promote any political party".
BBC News has contacted Mr Lopresti for a response.