Domestic abuse victim 'not listened to'

A woman who suffered domestic abuse felt she was not listened to and her experiences not believed, an ombudsman's report has found.

Its report said she had complained to the authority in March 2018 about her experiences of children's services.

"Ms F" had complained to Bristol City Council claiming its employees acted "unprofessionally" and had denied she had experienced domestic abuse.

Bristol City Council has agreed to apologise to her and pay her £250.

The mother complained to the ombudsman when the council rejected an independent review panel's findings that social worker reports were biased towards her estranged partner and that she had received inadequate support.

She claimed council employees acted "unprofessionally" and had denied she had experienced domestic abuse, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.