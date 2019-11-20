Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found in Willowherb Road, Emersons Green

A man who was allegedly trying to break into cars is critically ill after being detained by a member of the public.

He was found "unresponsive" by officers called to Willowherb Road in the Emersons Green area of Bristol at about 01:40 GMT.

The man is now in intensive care and a 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Avon and Somerset Police is urging witnesses to come forward.