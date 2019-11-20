Image caption PC James Clement denies assault by actual bodily harm and common assault by beating

A police officer struck a man twice in the face twice with a Taser, a court has been told.

Bristol Crown Court heard PC James Clement was part of a team which stopped a van on the junction 14 slip road of the M5, last December.

The jury was shown bodycam footage of Michael Lee Quinn apparently with blood coming from his nose and demanding to be told the officer's collar number.

PC Clement denies assault by actual bodily harm and common assault.

Prosecutor Anna Midgley argued he was not acting in not self defence and there was a clear injury to Mr Quinn.

The court was told that shortly after midnight a number of police cars were following the van, which contained a number of men, along the motorway and items were seen being thrown from it.

The jury was told PC Clement gave an order to box the van in with police vehicles to force it to stop.

Body-worn camera footage from another officer showed blood appearing to come from Mr Quinn's nose.

In the footage Mr Quinn was shouting and demanding the collar number of PC Clements, saying "he would have him done".

At that point PC Clement struck him again and attempted to Taser him in the van but the weapon failed to discharge properly, the court heard.

Mr Quinn was then taken from the van by other officers.

The trial continues.