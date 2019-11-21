Image copyright Handout Image caption A woman said a person "charged" at her in a "full black rubbery suit" in July

Charges have been dropped against two men arrested on suspicion of indecency offences after a person dressed in a gimp suit jumped out on a woman.

The pair aged 28 and 34 were arrested in July after reports of a man approaching people while wearing disguises, including a black body suit.

He had been approaching people in Claverham and Yatton in Somerset.

No further action will be taken against the men due to insufficient evidence, police said.

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesman said: "Thankfully, we've not received any more reports of similar incidents since the most recent report of a man wearing a black body suit approaching a woman on 11 July."