Officers searching for a missing man have discovered a body in a septic tank.

The man was found in the disused tank at a property in the Cowship Lane area of Cromhall, South Gloucestershire, on Thursday.

Avon and Somerset Police had been carrying out a search in the area for a man reported missing on 20 November.

The force said the death was being treated as unexplained but was not believed to be suspicious.

It has not named the missing man but said his family had been informed. Formal identification has yet to be carried out.