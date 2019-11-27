Image copyright Leo Bentley-Leek Image caption Leo Bentley-Leek's dog is still sick several days after drinking water from the polluted stream

A polluted stream in a park has caused several dogs to fall ill after they drank from it, it has been claimed.

The stretch of water through Mina Road Park, in St Werburgh's in Bristol city centre, turned white a few days ago.

"My dog drank water from the stream, and within hours he was vomiting bile," said Leo Bentley-Leek, who took his pet to the park on Monday.

Mr Bentley-Leek blamed it on a building site nearby but the housing firm denied this was the case.

The former Brooks Dye Factory is currently being redeveloped by the Acorn Property Group into a number of homes.

Acorn Property said it has "investigated the issue" and "are satisfied it is not linked to the development works".

"There's not really much else up stream, and the water is heavily polluted," Mr Bentley-Leek said.

"It's usually pretty clean and I've never seen anything like that before."

There have been several reports on social media of other dogs affected.

The Environment Agency has been contacted for comment.