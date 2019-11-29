Image copyright East Bristol Auctions Image caption The gig also featured acts including The Ronettes and Marty Wilde

A rare poster promoting one of the Rolling Stones' earliest concerts that was found in a loft has sold for £15,000.

The original poster advertised a show at Bristol's Colston Hall in 1964 during the group's first UK tour.

It was found when the sellers of the poster moved into a house in the Knowle area of the city in the 1980s.

Auctioneer Andy Stowe said it was possibly the only surviving poster from the gig.

The concert featured other acts including The Ronettes and Marty Wilde.

The poster, measuring 74 cm (29 inches) x 100 cm (39 inches), was sold at East Bristol Auctions to a UK collector.

Image caption The Rolling Stones appeared on the first ever Top of the Pops in January 1964

The concert on 27 January was the last night of The Stones' first UK tour, and took place just days after their appearance on the first ever Top Of The Pops.

Mr Stowe said the poster was discovered when someone moved into the house in about 1984.

"As they were sorting it out they came across it in the loft, left by the previous owners, and it's stayed with them ever since," he said.

The poster was almost thrown away in a recent spring clean, but the owners decided to get the "wonderful rare" item checked by the auction house before doing so.

"That poster is perhaps one of the rarest pieces of Rolling Stones memorabilia known to exist, and an important part of our social history," Mr Stowe said.

"Thank goodness it never made it to the bin."