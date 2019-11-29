Image copyright Hugh Rayner Image caption Photographer Francis Bedford captured several early views of Clifton Suspension Bridge in the 1860s

Vintage photographs from around the world will be on display at the inaugural Bristol Photograph Fair.

Specialist photograph dealers from the UK and Europe will present a wide range of historic images spanning 150 years from the mid 19th century.

Examples of vintage photographic processes such as lantern slides and stereographs will also be on show.

The event takes place on Sunday at The Royal Photographic Society in the Paintworks from 10:00 to 16:00 GMT.

Image copyright Ian Sumner Image caption Wells Cathedral was a popular building to photograph in the mid 1800s

Organiser Hugh Rayner said subjects on display will include landscapes, portraiture and social and military history.

He said: "I thought that it was high time to see if there are a body of photograph collectors in the wider area who might not normally venture as far as London in search of photographs, but might be tempted to come to Bristol.

Image copyright Ian Sumner Image caption This view along the River Avon was taken in the 1880s and shows several boats of the period

"The offer by the Royal Photographic Society to use their local headquarters made Bristol the obvious venue.

Image copyright Daniela Dangoor Image caption Frank Meadow Sutcliffe captured this portrait of two Whitby fishermen in the 1880s

"There will be a wide range of fine early photography on offer - of the west country and from all around the world."