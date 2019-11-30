John Barrowman: Shows cancelled due to 'severe neck injury'
John Barrowman has been forced to cancel shows at the start of a UK tour after suffering "a severe neck injury".
The star of Doctor Who and Torchwood was due to begin his eight-date "Fabulous Christmas Tour" at the Bristol Hippodrome on Saturday.
But in a tweet he said he had been rushed to hospital with a neck injury that made it "impossible to sing and move".
Performances are still scheduled for next week.
The 52-year-old entertainer later tweeted that he was having an MRI scan on his neck.
He said it was a "very difficult decision" to "cancel my performances", adding: "I am so disappointed and upset as I was looking forward to seeing you all.
"I feel I am letting everyone down, but it's simply not possible for me to do the show in my current condition."
Ticket holders for the Bristol performance have been told they can receive a refund or transfer to the performance in Oxford on December 14.
A performance at the SEC Armadillo in Glasgow on December 1 has been postponed to December 3.