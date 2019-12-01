Image caption John Barrowman starred in Doctor Who and Torchwood

John Barrowman has had a series of spinal injections after he was rushed to hospital with a neck injury.

He said before the procedure that he was to have "some small needles then some very big ones put into my neck".

The Star of Doctor Who updated fans on social media after he was taken to hospital in Bristol on Saturday.

Mr Barrowman, 52, had been due to start his 'Fabulous Christmas Tour' at the city's Hippodrome that day, but the show was cancelled.

He posted a short video on Instagram at 02:00 GMT saying he would be having the injections at the base of the neck to help support the head.

He then posted an update to say the injections were finished and they were "a bit uncomfortable".

Mr Barrowman said the injury had made it "impossible to sing and move" in an Instagram message to fans on Saturday afternoon.

Ticket holders for the Bristol performance have been told they can receive a refund or transfer to the performance in Oxford on December 14.

A performance at the SEC Armadillo in Glasgow on Sunday night was postponed to December 3.