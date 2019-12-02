Image copyright Avon & Somerset Constabulary Image caption Clockwise from top left: Joshua Davies, Nicholas Hunt (centre), Leon Gregor, Martin Hayward and Nathan Jelf

Sixteen men have been sentenced for their roles in a "terrifying" street brawl after an England World Cup match.

The fight broke out in Park Street, Bristol on 24 June last year, after the Three Lions beat Panama.

Tables and signs were thrown, with several men injured, including one who suffered a broken leg.

After the 16 men were sentenced for affray Avon and Somerset Police said: "This type of violence has absolutely no place in our society."

Thirteen of the men were jailed, with three receiving suspended sentences.

The brawl was witnessed by families with children, with one bystander describing it as a "vicious attack".

"[I] found it distressing to watch that level of violence in real life, watching people get hurt and bleeding in the street," they said.

"What I was seeing really disturbed me. I felt terrified."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Football hooligans jailed after Bristol brawl

Over the past week, the defendants have all been sentenced at Bristol Crown Court.

Supt Rhys Hughes said: "This incident of violent disorder was quickly brought under control on the arrival of police officers.

"However, those few minutes were enough to put many of those enjoying a Sunday afternoon in the city in fear of being injured.

"This type of violence has absolutely no place in our society."

Image copyright Avon & Somerset Constabulary Image caption Clockwise from top left: Callum Powell, Daniel Poole (centre), Jordan Cornick, Declan McFarlane and Darren Knowles

The men sentenced are:

Leon Gregor, 25, of Patchway - jailed for 12 months and issued with a six-year Football Banning Order (FBO).

Nicholas Hunt, 28, of Bishopsworth - jailed for five months.

Nathan Jelf, 42, of Headley Park - jailed for seven months and issued with a six-year FBO.

Ricki Paddon, 30, of Chepstow - jailed for six months and issued with a six-year FBO.

Will Duggan, 21, of Mangotsfield - jailed for three months.

Kevin Bennett, 31, of Horfield - jailed for four months.

Lee James, 33, of Soundwell - jailed for four months.

Jordan Cornick, 29, of Knowle - jailed for four months.

Darren Knowles, 42, of Fishponds - jailed for three months and issued a six-year FBO.

Tom Cook-Davies, 43, of Horfield - jailed for eight months.

Joshua Davies, 31, of Knowle - jailed for seven months.

Ryan Phillips, 28, of Knowle - jailed for seven months.

Martin Hayward, 34, of Knowle - jailed for six months.

Callum Powell, 28, of Fishponds - given a four-month prison term suspended for two years, told to carry out 260 hours of unpaid work and issued a three-year FBO.

Declan McFarlane, 27, of Emersons Green - given a three-month sentence suspended for two years, with a 240-hour unpaid work requirement and a three-year FBO.