People in Bristol's controlled parking zones fear they will lose money on pre-paid visitor passes which are due to expire at the end of the year.

The city moved to a digital system in November, meaning unused books of paper passes - costing £50 each - can no longer be sent back for reissue.

Residents' spokesman Graham Syrett said: "Not a single one of the 200 families in our group knew about this."

The city council said residents could contact its parking team for advice.

It said passes would be "honoured for the full 12-month period from date of purchase" but failed to clarify whether unused tickets would be offered in a digital format.

"Anyone with books of permits they haven't/are not using are advised to contact the parking team and they will advise further," it said.

Each address in the zone is given a book of 50 visitor passes. Additional books must be paid for.

'No communication'

Previously residents sent back unused books which were due to expire at the end of the year and were issued with new ones.

In an email seen by the BBC, the council said: "We recently adapted our policy and it was decided we would not replace visitor vouchers."

One Cotham resident, who asked not to be identified, said she bought five additional books of passes.

"I bought the permits in good faith knowing they could be replaced at the end of the year when the date ran out as in previous years," she said.

"I'm not asking for a refund, but a replacement for soon-to-be worthless permits."

Mr Syrett who represents 200 households in Cotham and Kingsdown said he could "not recall being told" the system was going digital.

"I'm astonished. There has been no communication at all; zero," he said.

Mr Syrett said he was told anyone who "feels they are losing out" can contact the council with receipts and it "might look on them favourably".