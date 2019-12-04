Image copyright AFP Image caption Two properties were raided by officers

Counter-terrorism police have raided two properties in Bath in an operation targeting suspected far-right extremism.

A 22-year-old man was arrested was arrested on suspicion of multiple offences including possessing racially inflammatory material.

The man was arrested by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North East supported by CTP South West.

He was taken to a local police station for questioning.

Other offences the arrested man is suspected of include fundraising in contravention of terrorism laws, encouraging terrorism, sharing terrorist publications and publishing material that could stir up hatred based on race or sexual orientation.