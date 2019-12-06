Bristol

Bristol Co-op security guard run over trying to stop shoplifter

  • 6 December 2019
Image caption Church Road was closed for several hours to allow police to examine the scene

A supermarket security guard suffered "significant injuries" when he was run over while attempting to detain a shoplifter.

Police were called to the Co-op on Church Road in Bristol at about 21:30 GMT on Thursday.

The guard, a man in in his 20s, suffered a broken arm and several ribs when he was hit by a black Audi which failed to stop.

A 43-year-old woman has been arrested and remains in custody.

The guard is currently being treated in hospital and his injuries have been described by police as "significant".

A Co-op spokesman said the firm was shocked by the "horrendous" theft at one of its stores.
Image caption A 43-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the incident

Det Insp James Wasiak, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: "This incident could've been much worse and the victim is extremely lucky he escaped with the injuries he did."

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the force.

