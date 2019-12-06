Bristol

Man's body recovered from Cheltenham lake

  • 6 December 2019
Cheltenham Image copyright Google
Image caption Police were called to reports of a body in the lake on Thursday morning

The body of a man has been recovered from a lake at a park in Cheltenham.

Officers were called to Pittville Park on Evesham Road at about 10:30 GMT on Thursday to reports of a body in the water, police said.

The death is being treated as "unexplained", Gloucestershire Police added.

Pittville Park, to the north of the town centre, is home to the Grade I listed Pump Room and is owned and run by Cheltenham Borough Council.

