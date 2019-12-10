Bristol

Bristol Labour councillor suspended over 'anti-Semitic' comments

  • 10 December 2019
Harriet Bradley
Image caption Labour councillor Harriet Bradley is being investigated over comments posted online

A Bristol councillor has been suspended from the Labour Party following allegations of anti-Semitism.

Harriet Bradley, who represents Brislington West on Bristol City Council, is being investigated by the party after comments were posted on social media.

She allegedly shared a post from Jewish Voice for Labour, with the comment "The right kind of Jews - ie left voters".

The party said it takes all complaints of anti-Semitism "extremely seriously".

Ms Bradley has not yet responded to a BBC request for comment.

Bristol mayor Marvin Rees said the comments posted online "do not at all reflect the views and values of the Labour administration".

A Labour Party spokesperson said: "The Labour Party takes all complaints of anti-Semitism extremely seriously and they are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures and any appropriate action is taken."

The social media posts have since been removed.

