Image caption Simon Jenkins (l) had been out for an early morning stroll when Tom Biggart fell from the roof

A man who survived a 35ft-fall after sleeping on the roof of a bar has been reunited with the passer-by who found him after a two-year search.

Tom Biggart had been drinking with friends in Bristol when they decided to sleep on the roof in December 2017. He was confused when he woke up and fell.

The 22-year-old suffered a serious head injury and shattered his thigh.

He set up a blog in a bid to find his rescuer and has since met up with Simon Jenkins who dialled 999.

Image copyright Google Image caption Tom Biggart fell 30ft (10m) from the building on Colston Street, to the right of Christmas Steps

Mr Jenkins, who emailed Mr Biggart after seeing his blog, had been out for an early morning walk and was "just admiring the view" when he found him on Colston Street in December 2017.

"There was no noise apart from him flapping and landing - it wasn't obviously clear that he'd fallen off the roof," he said.

"There was no voice, shouting or screaming.

"I just got my phone out my pocket... and called 999."

'Roller coaster'

Mr Biggart said he had wanted to find Mr Jenkins so he could "get a huge thank you off my chest".

"It's been awesome to meet him finally after two years down the line," he said,

"What do you say to a person who has saved your life?

"Words can't really do it justice - it's been an emotional roller coaster."