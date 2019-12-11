Image caption Alice Sloman struggled with physical activity

Doctors treating a girl who had an undiagnosed enlarged heart were unaware she struggled with physical activity, an inquest heard.

Alice Sloman, 14, suffered a fatal heart attack and organ failure, after an MRI scan at Torbay Hospital.

The teenager, who was scared of medical procedures, had been given a sedative and general anaesthetic.

Avon Coroner's Court was told Alice's parents' request for genetic testing had gone unanswered.

Dr Christine Burren, consultant paediatrician at Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, recommended Alice, who had multiple heath problems, be treated for growth hormone deficiency.

Suffered seizures

But questioned by the Sloman's barrister Rhys Johns, Dr Burren said she was not aware Alice suffered from breathlessness and tired easily, as the inquest heard on Monday.

"If you had been aware that Alice became breathless when walking a short distance and she had suffered two seizures, would that have affected both the prescription of the growth hormone and any decision whether or not to refer to a geneticist?" asked Mr Johns.

"If we had heard about breathlessness there are other diagnostic pathways," replied Dr Burren. "I would first stop and ask what the breathlessness was due to."

Dr Burren added cardiac testing was not mandatory under UK health guidelines when prescribing growth hormones.

The inquest was told a letter from the family requesting a genetic test to see if there was an underlying cause for Alice's medical issues - which included hypermobility, visual impairment and autism - had not reached Dr Burren.

Brain tumour worry

Earlier Dr Ravinderjit Lehal, the consultant paediatrician at Torbay Hospital who recommended the MRI scan, told the inquest he was also unaware of Alice's breathlessness problems.

Dr Lehal said he had asked for the scan after Alice had complained about headaches and he was worried about a possible brain tumour. But, he said he had no concerns about her heart.

"Were you not aware that her physical ability activity was very limited and had been for some time?" asked Coroner Simon Fox QC.

"I was not aware," said Dr Lehal.

The inquest continues.