Image caption The arrest was made on Monday evening in Clifton

Police questioning a man on suspicion of Islamist-related terrorism offences have been given extra time to interview him.

The 33-year-old was detained at 23:00 GMT on Monday as part of a "pre-planned operation" at a flat in Tyndale Court, Imperial Road, in Clifton, Avon and Somerset Police said.

The arrest was not linked to the London Bridge terror attack, the force said.

Officers now have until Monday to charge or release him.

The suspect is being held on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism under section 41b of the Terrorism Act (2000).

Police said there was no risk to the public.