Image caption The Christmas market brings together more than 50 stalls ranging from food, garments and festive products.

Craftsmen and artists from places including Kashmir, Japan and Tunisia are selling their wares in Bristol.

Their stalls form part of the annual Christmas market, which combines produce from local suppliers and international suppliers.

Traditional German Christmas markets have become increasingly popular in the UK and there are now more than 15 markets throughout the country.

Reporter Osob Elmi spoke to stall-holders about why they travelled to Bristol.

The festive market is located in the Broadmead area of Bristol city centre with more than 50 stalls and closes on Monday evening.

Roofi, 35, from Kashmir

Image caption Roofi is running her first stall selling scarves from Kashmir in Bristol

Roofi wants "to give people a feel of what Kashmir arts are all about" and has operated her first stall this year.

"We export everything from Kashmir," she said.

"We are selling these pure Kashmir and silk styles, we are also selling art inspired cushions like Picasso and Banksy - they are all handmade.

"I have made friends that I miss when they are gone after the market is finished."

Ayman Asal, 36, from Tunisia

Image caption Ayman has been travelling from Tunisia to Bristol for the past three years

Ayman Asal, 36, from Tunisia, runs a stall with products ranging from kitchen cutlery, board games and souvenirs made and exported from the Mediterranean.

He said: "We love it here. The atmosphere is great and that's why we have been attending for last three years."

Image caption Handmade pots and car window decorations from the Middle East

Some stalls also featured items from Turkey.

A stallholder who did not want to be named said: "The variety of people and location is what makes Bristol's market so special."

"People are buying international gifts because we are here and those receiving the gifts will be thrilled to keep such varied presents."

Marissa Lock, 28, from Doncaster

Image caption Marissa Lock runs he business with her brother and they have expanded to cities outside of Bristol

Marissa Lock, 28, runs the The Great British Fudge stall situated in the middle of the huts.

She said: "It's a family business, based in Newcastle, Birmingham, Swindon Bristol and Oxford. It's all homemade fudge.

"It brings a lot of people to Bristol and we get to speak to so many people from all parts of the world."

Paul Mills, 65 from Plymouth

Image caption Artist Paul Mills has been attending the Christmas market to show handcrafted feathers

Paul Mills, 65, from Plymouth has been handcrafting feathers to create canvas and bookmarks with his son in the last year.

He said: "This is a new idea I created this year- making handmade feathers and completely sustainable tactile book markers."

"The market is an opportunity to find unique and original gifts."