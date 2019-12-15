Image copyright Google maps Image caption The 17-year-old boy was found with a stab wound to the chest on Mansfield Street, Bedminster on Saturday

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a teenage boy who was stabbed to death in Bristol.

The 17-year-old victim was found with a stab wound to the chest in Bedminster on Saturday, police said.

He was taken from Mansfield Street to hospital at about 13:30 GMT but died a short time later.

Avon and Somerset Police said a post-mortem and formal identification had not yet taken place.

An address on Parson Street, where the assault took place, is being examined by specialist crime scene investigators.

Det Insp Phil Walker, said: "We're carrying out a full investigation into what is clearly a very tragic incident.

"We believe this is an isolated incident involving people known to each other."