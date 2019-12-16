Image caption Andy Anokye "got really angry out of nowhere", his alleged victim said

A grime artist choked a woman with her coat collar until she lost consciousness, a court has heard.

Andy Anokye, 32, who performs as Solo 45, denies 31 charges against him relating to four women.

They include 22 allegations of rape, five counts of false imprisonment, two of assault by penetration and two of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Bristol Crown Court heard the grime star raped one woman in his flat days after meeting her at a city nightclub.

An interview she gave to police was played in court in which she said Mr Anokye "just got really angry out of nowhere" and held her against her will.

"I think he paused before like 'You gonna talk'," she told police.

"And he says 'If you pass out, then you're gonna wake up and think you're in a horror film'."

The woman said Mr Anokye placed a cloth over her nose and mouth, which left her skin "burning" and red.

'Panic attack'

She described how she had been wearing a coat with a large collar on, which Mr Anokye grabbed and "pulled it tight" around her neck.

"I don't know how long that was but I lost consciousness," she said.

"When I came back, I started having a panic attack, so I was breathing really fast and crying."

Mr Anokye allegedly punched and kicked the woman before raping her.

Prosecutors have previously told the jury that Mr Anokye, of Millennium Promenade, Bristol, "imprisoned, assaulted, sexually violated and raped" the four complainants in the case.

Police examining mobile phones and a laptop found at Mr Anokye's home after his arrest discovered searches for "dacryphilia", the court heard.

Jurors have been told this is sexual arousal from another's fear.

The trial continues.