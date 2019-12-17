A teenage boy has been charged with six offences in connection with three separate knife attacks in Bristol.

The 17-year-old boy was charged with attempted murder, GBH, aggravated burglary and three counts of possession of a bladed article.

The attempted murder charge relates to the stabbing of a 52-year-old man in the Clifton area on 30 October.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court later.

Avon and Somerset Police said the GBH related to an attack on a 39-year-old man on Whiteladies Road on 20 November, where the victim suffered a slash wound to the face.

They added the aggravated burglary happened in Evans Road in Redland on 21 November where there was an attempt to attack a 22-year-old woman with a knife.