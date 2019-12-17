Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Darren Edgington died from a wound to the chest in hospital shortly after the attack.

A 14-year-old boy accused of stabbing a man to death has told his trial the alleged victim "came at me with a knife".

The defendant, who cannot be named, denies murdering Darren Edgington, 39, in a Bristol street on 21 June.

Bristol Crown Court heard Mr Edgington walked round the corner holding a knife which he dropped after the boy pushed him.

The accused said he picked it up and Mr Edgington then ran on to the knife.

Mr Edgington was taken to hospital but died a short time later from a wound to his chest, the court has heard.

'Grabbed both wrists'

The teenager told the jury Mr Edgington "was asking for drugs and coming at me with a knife" in the St Pauls area of the city on the night he was stabbed.

"I grabbed both wrists and pushed him backwards," the defendant said.

He added he picked up the knife after it fell from Mr Edgington's hand because he "didn't want to be stabbed".

Mr Edgington then ran towards the knife as the boy held it at waist-height, the court was told.

He then "stepped backwards", lifted his shirt and said: "I've been stabbed", the boy said.

The defendant said he found out "two hours later" Mr Edgington had died.

The teenager said he went to a party that evening and changed his clothes. He then put them in a bag which he left there.

The court was told the police had never found the clothes.

The jury was also told the boy was used as a county lines drug dealer and sold drugs in Southend-on-Sea.

He claimed older people supplied him with knives and forced him to sell drugs.

Blood found on the teenager's trainers matched Mr Edgington's DNA, the court has heard.

The trial continues.