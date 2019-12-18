Tyrone Hayman death: Murder-accused boy, 14, appears in court
A 14-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with murdering a teenager who was stabbed to death in Bristol.
Tyrone Hayman, 17, was found with a stab wound to the chest in Parson Street, Bedminster, on Saturday. He died a short time later in hospital.
Appearing at Bristol Youth Court, the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, spoke only to confirm his name, age, address and nationality.
He is due to appear at Bristol Crown Court on Friday.