Image caption Andy Anokye denies imprisoning and raping the four complainants

A grime star allegedly placed a mobile down a woman's throat, leaving her unable to breathe, a court has heard.

Andy Anokye, 32, who performs under the stage name Solo 45, denies charges of rape and false imprisonment against four women.

Jurors at Bristol Crown Court were shown a police interview from a woman who does not feature in the case.

The woman, who cannot be named, said she was attacked by Mr Anokye after meeting him on a night out abroad.

"He was just saying, 'Are you going to keep lying to me?' and I had no clue what he meant, I didn't know what he was talking about," she told police.

"The next minute he had this little, it's like a Nokia phone, and he basically just grabbed me on the floor and stuck it down my throat... I couldn't breathe".

'I couldn't scream anymore'

Christopher Quinlan QC, prosecuting, said that what she alleged took place "outside the jurisdiction of England and Wales".

The woman said he put her in a chair, tipped her back and put something over her face.

"It was like I was drowning and he was pouring water over me," she said.

She alleged he made her sit on a chair where he repeatedly hit her on the head with a knife.

She said the musician raped her after she managed to escape the apartment and attempted to run away.

"There was nothing left in me," she told police.

"I couldn't scream anymore, I couldn't try and fight it."

Mr Anokye, who has a flat in Millennium Promenade, Bristol, but lives in London, denies imprisoning and raping the four complainants.

He also denies two charges of assault by penetration and two charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The case continues.