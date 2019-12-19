Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption PC Andrew Gilbert need 14 stitches after being punched in the face

A man who filmed himself assaulting two police officers in Bristol before uploading it to Facebook has been jailed.

Martin Williams, 28, kicked one officer in the face then ran up to another and punched him, resulting in him needing 14 stitches to his lip.

Williams pleaded guilty to charges of wounding with intent, assaulting an emergency worker and criminal damage.

He was jailed at Bristol Crown Court for three years and 19 weeks.

Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption As he was taken to the cells, Williams swore and made an obscene gesture at police sitting in the public gallery

The court heard the officers had stopped Williams' car in the Knowle area of the city and found he had a three-year-old in the back who was not in a child car seat.

Prosecuting, James Haskell said the defendant was "immediately angry and abusive" towards PC Matthew Williams, who was on duty with PC Andrew Gilbert.

PC Gilbert attempted to handcuff passenger Scott Collins - the defendant's cousin - and had to twice deploy his Taser because he left the car.

Meanwhile, Williams kicked PC Williams "hard in the face" and ran from the driver's side of the car, before then punching PC Gilbert in the face.

Williams later posted mobile phone footage of the attack on Facebook and was arrested the following day.

In a statement to the court, the chief constable of Avon and Somerset Police Andy Marsh said there was a "growing trend" of members of the public assaulting officers and staff.

He said from January to October this year, the force recorded 1,090 assaults on police officers and staff.