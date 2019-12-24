Image copyright Google Image caption The teenager was found "unresponsive and unconscious" at the Holiday Inn Express hotel

A 17-year-old girl from Bristol Grammar School who died while on a school trip to New York has been named by police.

Anastasia Uglow, from the Redland area of Bristol, was found "unresponsive and unconscious" at the Holiday Inn Express hotel on 19 December.

A New York Police spokeswoman said there were "no signs of trauma and no criminality was suspected".

"The medical examiner [coroner] will determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing," she said.

Her family has been notified.

Image caption Students from Bristol Grammar School were on a trip to New York and Washington DC

The sixth form student was taken to Mount Sinai hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

In a statement, the school's headmaster Jaideep Barot said everyone at the school was devastated and support was being provided for those affected.

"We have opened a book of condolence and we will consider further remembrance with the family's support in the New Year," he added.

The students had been on a trip to New York and Washington DC.

The fee-paying school, which was founded in 1532, has more than 1,300 students aged four to 18.