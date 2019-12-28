Image copyright Google Image caption Communal areas including stairwells, lifts, corridors, laundry rooms and bin rooms are covered in the order

Non-residents have been banned from a block of flats in Bristol in an attempt to tackle drug taking and anti-social behaviour problems.

The three-month order, made by magistrates, covers communal areas of Twinnell House in Stapleton Road and connected buildings.

It follows similar closure orders implemented at Lansdowne Court and Croydon House in July.

Those breaching the order may be arrested, police said.

Permitted guests of residents are allowed on the site.

A residents' meeting said people were concerned about drug misuse, noise and repeated incidents of large groups of people loitering in communal areas behaving in an intimidating way.

In the past year, a rucksack was found in a communal area with a 12-inch knife and class A drugs inside, and three drug-related warrants were carried out at the block.