Image copyright Twitter

A driver and passenger had a lucky escape when their van crashed into a river in Bristol.

The pair managed to escape after the vehicle ploughed through railings and into the Avon shortly after 07:00 GMT on Monday.

Police said the van went into the water after travelling down an embankment at Langdon Street Bridge, near York Road.

The A370 York Road is currently closed in both directions.

Avon and Somerset Police said the driver and passenger were able to get out of the car and were being checked by paramedics.