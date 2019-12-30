Man seriously injured in Bristol flat fall 'jumped'
30 December 2019
Police say a man who was seriously injured after falling from a block of flats jumped rather than being pushed.
The 47-year-old fell from a flat in Soundwell Road in the Staple Hill area of Bristol at about 18:40 GMT on Christmas Day.
He suffered multiple fractures to his spine, pelvis and wrists, and remains in hospital.
Avon and Somerset Police said a man arrested over the incident had been released without charge.