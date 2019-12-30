Man charged with 'making explosive substance'
- 30 December 2019
A man has been charged with making an explosive substance and possession of weapons after a search of his home.
Homes were evacuated on both Saturday and Sunday during the search which saw army bomb disposal experts called in.
Daniel Magee, 38, of Shetland Road, Southmead, Bristol, was also charged with importing prohibited weapons or ammunition and possession of a knife in a public place.
Mr Magee is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court later.
Police said searches would continue at the property on Monday.