Image copyright Heidi Holcombe Image caption Mum Heidi has given thanks to people who have given her items for her near-empty home just before Christmas

A mum who was given a home just two days before Christmas has thanked strangers who furnished her new flat and made her baby son's first Christmas "special".

Heidi Holcombe was placed in a temporary home by Bristol City Council after a relationship break-down.

She put out a Facebook appeal just before moving into her Hartcliffe flat, asking for help furnishing it.

Heidi said the overwhelming kind acts had "restored" her faith in people.

She had become homeless last year and spent time in a hostel, sofa surfing, and in council-run emergency accommodation.

'Really lovely people'

After being awarded a flat in Hartcliffe by the council, Heidi put out an appeal on the Low Income Bristol Facebook group asking for curtains, bedding and other essentials to help her and her six-month-old son.

The post from the 34-year-old mum was then shared by colleagues and strangers.

Heidi's bed and fridge/freezer delivery for the new flat was delayed, but more than 100 people got in touch offering an air mattress, tables and chairs, rugs, kettles, toasters, and other items to make it a home.

She said: "I was so overwhelmed by their generosity. These lovely really people helped make my little boy's first Christmas a special one and for that I'm eternally grateful. I definitely would not have had the Christmas I had without them.

"One of my colleagues also visited us on Christmas Day with a dinner, which was just amazing."

One of the helpers was 30-year-old Jodie Anne, from Whitchurch, who said: "I'm so happy to have been a help. These acts of kindness show how strong the community is by helping those in need."