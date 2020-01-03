Man faces court on terrorism charges

Image caption Sohaib Embarek was arrested on 9 December following a police operation in Clifton, Bristol

A man has appeared in court charged with terrorism offences, including possessing bomb-making instructions.

Sohaib Embarek, 33, of no fixed address, is charged with five counts of possessing material likely to be of use to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

He was arrested at an address in Clifton, Bristol on 9 December.

Appearing before the Old Bailey via video link, he confirmed his name and said his nationality was Spanish.

Mr Embarek is next due in court on 1 May.