Image caption A customer reported suffering an allergic reaction to a Pret sandwich

Pret A Manger has denied a food safety offence after a customer reported having an allergic reaction to a sandwich.

Bristol Crown Court heard the customer suffered a severe allergic reaction to sesame in a curried chickpea and mango sandwich on 26 November 2017.

The firm pleaded not guilty to one charge of selling food not of the substance demanded, contrary to section 14 of the Food Safety Act 1990.

A trial has been set for 2 November.

Kate Brunner QC, prosecuting, said: "The customer was a student called Isobel Colnaghi who bought a sandwich under the impression that it did not contain sesame, to which she was extremely allergic.

"She checked the shelf ingredients and asked a member of staff. She subsequently ate that sandwich and suffered a severe reaction."

Ms Brunner alleged the presence of sesame in the sandwich was not properly identified by the food chain.

Jonathan Laidlaw QC, representing Pret A Manger, confirmed the company was pleading not guilty.