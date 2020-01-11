Image copyright PA Image caption The attack at HMP Bristol happened on Friday afternoon

Five prison officers have been injured in an attack by an inmate.

The attack happened at HMP Bristol on Friday afternoon and all five officers "received hospital treatment", a Prison Service spokeswoman said.

Sarah Rigby, from the Prison Officers Association (POA), said the prisoner had been transferred from a high-security jail.

The Prison Service said it was investing in staff safety by issuing body-worn cameras and pepper spray.

Ms Rigby said the inmate "should never have been moved out of the high-security establishment".

She said the injured staff were "now out of hospital and are recovering at home. Our thoughts are with them and we can only hope they make a full recovery".

HMP Bristol currently has about 520 adult male prisoners and a limited number of young offenders, both convicted and on remand from local courts.

It is a local category B prison with the majority of prisoners staying for less than 12 months.