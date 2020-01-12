Southville flats woman killed in fall
- 12 January 2020
Investigations are under way into the death of a woman who fell from a flat.
The 50-year-old woman died at the scene after falling from the block in Phipps Street, Southville, Bristol, at about 02:10 GMT on Saturday.
Three women, aged 53, 43 and 36, were arrested after reports of a disturbance. They have been released under investigation.
Avon and Somerset Police said the woman who died was believed to be visiting the block of flats.