Image caption Officers attempted first aid and ambulance crews attended but the woman died at the scene

Investigations are under way into the death of a woman who fell from a flat.

The 50-year-old woman died at the scene after falling from the block in Phipps Street, Southville, Bristol, at about 02:10 GMT on Saturday.

Three women, aged 53, 43 and 36, were arrested after reports of a disturbance. They have been released under investigation.

Avon and Somerset Police said the woman who died was believed to be visiting the block of flats.