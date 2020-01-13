Man accused of attacking HMP Bristol prison officers
- 13 January 2020
A man has appeared in court charged with an alleged attack on five prison officers at HMP Bristol on Friday.
Daniel Matthews, 27, faced two counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent on two prison staff.
He was also accused of having an offensive weapon in prison which was a metal spike with a handle.
He was remanded in custody and the case was adjourned until 12 February at Bristol Crown Court. The officers have been treated in hospital.