Image caption Currently St Pauls Carnival receives £34,000 a year from Bristol City Council towards its costs

A carnival will get half the funding it hoped for from Bristol City Council over the next two years after the authority introduced a funding cap.

St Pauls Carnival currently receives £34,000 and had asked for £40,000 for 2020-21 but has been told its funds will be capped at £20,000 a year.

Some other events including Bristol Pride will receive a boost to funding.

The council said it has introduced the cap "to help as many organisations as we can".

Image caption Thousands of people paraded through Bristol during the Pride 2019 festival

The funding recommendations will need to be approved by the full council, but if they all go ahead, Bristol City Council will be committing to spend more than £435,000 on 12 organisations in the next two years.

More than 50 applications for funding were received.

No-one from the carnival was available to comment.

Bristol Pride which had received nothing from the council for 10 years - then £16,000 in 2019 - will see its funding bumped up to £20,000.

It had asked for £24,500 for 2020-21 and £22,000 for 2021-22.

Daryn Carter, the organiser of Bristol Pride, said he was "pleased" but the amount is less than 5% of the budget for the whole festival.

"We pay large site fees to put the event on that go to the council and it cost us over £10,000 to put Portaloos on the site last year," he said.