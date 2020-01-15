Southville flats fall woman 'was a loving wife and mother'
- 15 January 2020
The family of a woman who fell from a seventh-floor flat have described her as a "loving wife and mother".
Catherine Ross, 50, of Redhill, Bristol, died in the early hours of 11 January after falling from a flat in Phipps Street, Southville.
In a tribute her husband and son said "Cathy was caring and compassionate" with "an infectious smile".
"We are heartbroken she has gone and she will be greatly missed." A police inquiry into her death is ongoing.