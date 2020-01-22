Image caption Comedian Charmian Hughes said: "It's important to feel like they're [older people] are still part of real life."

A comedian who runs a daytime comedy club for parents with babies is putting on gigs for people who "can't get out in the evening".

Stand-up artist Angie Belcher set up a daytime comedy club in Bristol two years ago after she became a mother.

Following its success, she designed Eldermirth after being contacted by others who find evenings out difficult.

Carer Carrie Tassell said: "Often comedy clubs start late and that's hard if you have to get up early."

Ms Belcher said carers and parents of children with disabilities had contacted her to set up daytime entertainment.

Image caption Angie Belcher said "everyone needs a bit of daytime comedy in their life"

She said: "I think it's important to have gigs during the day to make sure our arts scene is accessible. Not everyone wants, or is able to get out during the evening.

"These gigs were designed for older people but I've found that increasingly all sorts of people who can't get out in the evening enjoy them."

Image caption Friends and colleagues John Langley and Carrie Tassell said it was "good to go out and have a good laugh"

Ms Tassell said: "What an opportunity to have evening quality comedy in an afternoon. I'm a carer and find it hard to go out in the evenings.

"Regardless of age - as it definitely was not aimed at older people - the comedy was relevant, 18-rated, edgy. Angie was funny, very gentle and kind. It's not cruel comedy."

Image caption Lynne and Ian Whiting said they were "trying to cheer up January"

Lynne and Ian Whiting, who are both retired and from Nailsea, said it was important to "go out and do something because lots of people get stuck in their ways".

Mrs Whiting said: "While we can get out and about you've got to do it. She [Angie] was right because I'm unlikely to go out in the evening to a comedy club."

Image caption Charmian Hughes said said there was "absolutely no astonishment from the audience at all" when she said she was 63

Stand-up comedian Charmian Hughes said: "I think comedy and entertainment should go to places where people can see it. .

"It's so easy to become invisible and get locked out of entertainment.

"Comedy is an important cultural experience, it's got its ear to the ground. It's important to feel like they're [older people] are still part of real life."