Image copyright Bristol City Council Image caption The rainbow bridge in Montpelier had been repeatedly tagged

A bridge known for its bright rainbow paintwork has been painted grey, sparking an outcry on social media.

Bristol City Council said it had been asked to clean up the bridge in the Montpelier area of the city as it had been repeatedly tagged with graffiti.

People on Twitter described the paint job as "a shame" with one person asking, "who needs love and rainbows?"

The council said the colour scheme was temporary and acting as an undercoat ready for future work.

"Our community engagement team are already in discussion with residents about an art project which we will support in getting access to material and third party funding," a spokesperson added.

Although the bridge is owned and managed by Network Rail, the local graffiti action group asked the council to clean the tags off ready for a repaint.

The work was carried out by the community payback scheme with specific orders to use gunmetal grey as an undercoat.