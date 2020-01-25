Image copyright National Crime Agency Image caption The drugs were found by Border Force officers carrying out checks at a parcel depot in London

Three people have been arrested after two parcels containing cocaine valued at more than £1m were found at a parcel depot.

A 26-year-old woman and 28-year-old man were detained in Newport on 22 January and a 30-year-old man was arrested in Bedminster, Bristol, the following day.

All three were arrested on suspicion of importing class A drugs.

The arrests followed the discovery of two parcels, each containing around six kilos of cocaine, at a depot in London.

The identical packages had been sent to the UK from the Netherlands and were found by Border Force officers. Investigations into the source are ongoing.

The pair arrested in Newport have been released under investigation while the man in Bristol was bailed pending further inquiries.