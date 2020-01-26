Image copyright Highways England Image caption Highways England began dismantling the footbridge overnight

The M5 was closed in both directions between junctions 13 and 14 overnight to allow a footbridge to be dismantled.

The 40-year-old bridge spanning the southbound and northbound areas of Michaelwood Services was closed due to safety concerns in 2018.

A crane was used to take the bridge down in sections and diversions were put in place.

Highways England said discussions were ongoing about building a replacement footbridge.

A crane was used to lift the sections of bridge